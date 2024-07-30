Amusnet invites players to pile on their own wealth by collecting coins in its newest release: Coin Gobbler

In Amusnet’s latest release, the more coins players collect, the higher the level they reach and the more free spins they get.

Press release.- Amusnet has unveiled its latest online casino release: Coin Gobbler, a video slot that features a 6×6 reel layout and a cluster payment method, making its gameplay more entertaining.

In Amusnet‘s latest release, apart from the fruity symbols and the combinations they form on the reels, players should also watch for the golden coin which is the free spins symbol and will help them boost their winnings. All golden coins are collected in their piggy bank, and the more coins players collect, the higher level they reach and the more free spins they get.

The most impatient players can also take advantage of the Buy Bonus feature to try out the Free Spins as quickly as possible without collecting the necessary number of coins.

The game includes a new character, the distinguished gentleman Oscar, and his favourite pet –the golden piggy – that will guide players through the game and help them gather the precious bonus coins. Some of the features that players will also experience:

Cluster: A unique type of online slot game that eliminates traditional paylines and features cluster pay mechanics, where a minimum number of matching symbols must appear adjacent to each other horizontally or vertically to form a cluster and secure a win.

Progressive free spins: The free spins have a round progression feature. Besides the slot screen is a Progression bar with five levels – 2×2, 3×3, 4×4, 5×5 and 6×6. Each level indicates the size of the Wild symbol once reached. All bonus coin symbols landing anywhere on the reels are collected until the end of the round, with a new level reached for every 4 bonus coin symbols collected.

Buy bonus: When the “Buy Bonus” button is activated, the player is enabled to buy free spins.

Gamble: Players multiply their winnings through the gamble function.

Jackpot cards: Once the jackpot cards bonus game is triggered, impressive jackpots are revealed.