Amusnet Interactive showcases new products at SBC Summit Barcelona 2022

Press release.- Amusnet Interactive is thrilled to join the SBC Summit Barcelona, September 20-22 at Fira Barcelona – Montjuic. The company will showcase its latest entertaining slots, advanced keno games and cutting-edge live casino platform.

The team is looking forward to meeting with partners and friends at booth F8 to discuss business opportunities and share the company’s upcoming products and innovations. In addition, you will learn more about Drops of Water’s developing process – the provider’s first charity game in support of charity: water. The slot is a pilot project for Amusnet Interactive dedicated to supporting a cause that has a chance to inspire the industry for charity initiatives.

Moreover, Amusnet Interactive is sponsoring the annual SBC Awards ceremony, which will take place on the final day of the SBC Summit Barcelona on Thursday, 22 September 2022, at The Palau Nacional, Barcelona. It is a great recognition for the provider to be nominated in the Slots Developer of the Year, Live Casino Supplier and Innovation in Mobile categories.

Ivo Georgiev, managing director of Amusnet Interactive, commented: “We are excited to join SBC Summit Barcelona. Our teams work hard to deliver some of the finest video slots on the market. We look forward to meeting with our partners and new contacts to showcase our new products and talk about our rebrand to Amusnet Interactive.”

