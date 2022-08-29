Amusnet Interactive releases Vegas Roulette 500x!

Vegas Roulette 500x is available around the clock and even includes Amusnet’s signature Jackpot Cards bonus integration.

Amusnet Interactive new Vegas Roulette 500x live casino game adds excitement to every spin of the roulette wheel.

Press release.- The game, streamed live from Amusnet’s studio to players worldwide, adds a new twist to the traditional version of roulette.

After players have finished placing their bets, up to five numbers and a win multiplier between 50x and 500x are selected randomly. If the white ball lands on one of those five numbers, any player with winning bets has the multiplier applied to their stake.

For example, a bet of just $1 on a single number could return up to $500!

Amusnet Interactive is a leading online casino software provider supplying games to some of the leading online casinos worldwide.

As part of its growth strategy, the Bulgaria-based company developed its own cutting-edge live casino studio. It streams exciting casino games hosted by professional dealers directly to online casino platforms. Players can get the full Las Vegas experience from the comfort of their own homes.

Vegas Roulette 500x is available around the clock and even includes Amusnet’s signature Jackpot Cards bonus integration. Triggered at random, it lets a player play a side game for a free shot at one of four progressive jackpots.

The game is super-fast, with each roulette round lasting an average of 47 seconds, meaning more than 75 rounds an hour. The return to player percentage (RTP) is listed as between 96.51 per cent and 97.30 per cent.

Amusnet’s live studio presents a growing number of exciting games. Vegas Roulette 500x joins:

Dynamic Roulette 120x

Live European Roulette

Live Speed Roulette

Onyx Auto Roulette

Baccarat, Dynamic SicBo and Money Wheel and the release of cool Blackjack games are expected next year.

The Amusnet Interactive live studio has already been shortlisted twice in the Live Casino Supplier categories in the EGR 2022 and SBC Awards 2022. The studio sits alongside Amusnet’s growing range of slots and casino table games.

Ivo Georgiev, CEO at Amusnet said: “We’re thrilled to launch Vegas Roulette 500x. We’re sure our customers will enjoy offering the game to their players. We make it easy for operators to integrate our games on their platforms, so expect a fast take-up of this new title.”

Amusnet Interactive grows Italy footprint with Betflag content deal

Amusnet Interactive announced the expansion in the Italian iGaming market through a content deal with Betflag. This partnership sets the beginning of a fruitful collaboration and high expectations. By establishing this agreement, both sides are determined to achieve high goals.

Betflag is a well-known brand in this market due to its long history and unique service. Since 2012 the operator has become a leader in the market distinguishing with passion and customer satisfaction. The provider believes that its classic casino games will be a successful addition to the operator’s offering in Italy.

Through the agreement, Betflag will offer its players a selection of Amusnet Interactive’s impressive assortment of high-quality online casino games. Some of the already available titles are: Royal Secrets, 40 Super Hot, 100 Super Hot, 20 Golden Coins and many more.

Polina Nedyalkova, the business development manager in Italy, commented: “We are thrilled to enter into an agreement with such a famous operator in Italy. Betflag is a big name in the online casino industry, and we are excited to make our games available to their players.”

Dario Rusconi, casino manager of BetFlag, about the new integration states: “The direct integration with Amusnet is an important step that allows us to offer our users an ever wider range of entertainment, with products that immediately have garnered unanimous acclaim and that go well with our business strategies”.