Amusnet Interactive launches Cocktail Rush

Amusnet Interactive presents a departure on a tropical getaway with Cocktail Rush, its latest slot release.

Press release.- Amusnet Interactive offers an ideal ticket to a dream island and a holiday to remember. The vivid reels take the player to a stunning golden beach with exotics drinks and fruitful wins. Venture into the Cocktail Rush, Amusnet Interactive’s new slot game.

“Pack your bags and begin your summer adventure. You will come across many holiday treats, salty spins and sunny rewards”, invites Amusnet Interactive.

This 5-reel, 10 fixed paylines video slot offers exotic gameplay, immersive graphics, wild sound effects and spectacular payouts. Watch out for the Cocktail Scatter Symbols to land on the reels to quench your thirst for big wins. The Totem symbol is your Wild boosting your winnings.

See also: Vesselina Andreeva, Amusnet Interactive: “We have ambitious plans”