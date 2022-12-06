Amusnet Interactive highlights its participation in BEGE Expo with two prestigious awards

Amusnet Interactive was named “Online Provider of the Year” and won the “Corporate Social Responsibility” award at the BEGE Awards 2022 ceremony.

Press release.- Amusnet Interactive wins “Online Provider of the Year” and “Corporate Social Responsibility” awards at the BEGE Awards 2022 ceremony, held in Sofia as part of the largest gaming exhibition in Central and Eastern Europe – BEGE Expo.

Ivo Georgiev, CEO of Amusnet Interactive, said: “Our success is the result of dedication, a high level of professionalism, and excellent teamwork. I am proud that this year we were honoured in categories that are so meaningful to us.

“At our company, we believe that there is always space for improvement so we encourage the team to never stop learning and developing. I am sure that the future holds more great achievements for all of us.”

For the 14th consecutive year, the BEGE Awards honours the most innovative ideas and companies that contribute to raising the standards and to the technological development of the industry.

In parallel with the exhibition, the Eastern European Gaming Industry Conference (EEGS) was held. For two days world-renowned speakers discussed important topics for the future of the industry, such as regulations, risks for online content providers, gaming in the Metaverse, and responsible gaming.

As a leading provider of gaming software, Amusnet Interactive continued its strong pace of development during the year and significantly expanded its product portfolio with a variety of slot games, live casino, keno, and lotto.

The team has proven experience in developing gaming software and is well-known for its classic casino games, but in the past year focused on creating modern, original, and even more attractive gaming content.

In addition to its business successes, the company also received an award for its activities in terms of corporate social responsibility. The company made a series of three donations in 2022 to schools in the Northwest region of Bulgaria to support education through modern technology.

The first two donations supported schools in Vidin and Vratsa, and the third one, on the occasion of November 1 – National Revival Leaders Day, was made to schools in the town of Montana.

What a great way to celebrate to end of the year!