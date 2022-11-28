Amusnet Interactive celebrates one of the biggest sports events with a special Diamond Plus World Cup slot edition

The Ball is your Wild boosting your winnings.

Amusnet Interactive prepared a special slot edition dedicated to World Cup 2022!

Press release.- Take part in one of the most iconic sports events of the year with the newest slot of Amusnet Interactive. Diamond Plus World Cup Edition is here!

The special version is enabled since the 15th of November 2022 and will be switched back to the original visuals on the 20th of December 2022.

This 5-reel, 10 paylines video slot offers exciting gameplay, ambient music, and features with spectacular payouts.

The Ball is your Wild boosting your winnings.

Respin

The Wild Symbol holds the reel on which appears and triggers a free respin of the other reels!

Gamble

Play the game and multiply your winning through the Gambling feature!

Jackpot Cards

Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed!

