Amusnet Interactive presents its latest slot that will take players to the incredible world of the Aztec Empire.

Press release.- Amusnet Interactive team welcomes you to explore the fascinating world of the Aztec Empire! Spin yourself back in time to a land full of magnificent treasure and riches.

Be brave and bet with the engaging characters of the Aztec warriors. This epic adventure overflows with exciting features and spectacular wins.

Enjoy this amazing slot and win the most wanted treasure of all!

This 5-reel, 25-fixed paylines video slot offers storytelling gameplay and epic sound effects with tremendous payouts. Watch out for the Wild Symbol and its great rewards. The Temple symbol is your Scatter boosting your winnings.

Free Spins

When 3 Scatter symbols land you win 7 Free Spins for more winning combinations!

Buy Bonus

Increase your chance of winning and buy free spins!

Toppling Reels

After winning symbols are paid, they disappear to make way for new symbols and possibly, more winning combinations!

Gamble

Play the game and multiply your winning through the Gambling feature!

Jackpot Cards

Once the Jackpot Cards Bonus game is triggered, impressive Jackpots are revealed!

See also: Irina Rusimova, Amusnet Interactive: “We are excited to join SiGMA for a consecutive year”