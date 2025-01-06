Amusnet sets for a stellar show at ICE Barcelona 2025

Amusnet will welcome Hristo Stoichkov to its stand on January 21st at 3:00 PM for an official meet & greet.

The company is preparing to surprise the expo attendees, further consolidate its presence in Spain and improve its recognition as an industry leader.

Press release.- Amusnet is set to create a stellar show at the ICE 2025 expo from January 20 to 22. To be held for the first time in Barcelona, the new location’s favorable business climate, combined with its rich cultural scene and excellent connectivity, is a new opportunity for Amusnet to further solidify its presence in Spain and enhance its awareness as an industry leader and trusted partner dedicated to providing unparalleled gaming experiences globally.

Ivo Georgiev, CEO of Amusnet, said: “Barcelona is passion, football is passion, and having Barca’s star – the football legend Hristo Stoichkov, as our official partner and guest embodies the values of teamwork, determination, and passion, which drive our success. Do not miss the chance to join us at our stand, share the thrill of world-class gaming, and create unique experiences together!”

Meet & Greet Hristo Stoichkov & discover Stoichkov #8

Amusnet will welcome Hristo Stoichkov to its stand on January 21st at 3:00 PM for an official meet & greet. The company announced its partnership with the football legend earlier this year, together with the launch of Stoichkov #8, a football-themed slot game that combines immersive graphics with thrilling gameplay features just in time for the UEFA Euro 2024, which already significantly impacted several markets and brought the provider industry recognition.

Win tickets to the 2025 Champions League

To further enhance the event’s energy, Amusnet has planned a series of engaging onsite activations. One standout is a competitive foosball game, where participants will have the chance to win legendary prizes: footballs with Stoichkov’s signature and a grand prize of two tickets to the 2025 Champions League.

Engage with Oscar, the character from the Coin Gobbler slot

Oscar, one of the most charming and lovable game characters from the providers’ recent cluster-pay slots, Coin Gobbler, will be the official host at the Amusnet stand during the three expo days. As a representative of the spirit of winning opportunities and engaging entertainment, his participation is set to add value to the expo atmosphere and offer more ways for everyone to win instant gifts.

Experience top-notch expo atmosphere

Traditionally, Amusnet’s 825 sqm stand (3F52) will feature a kinetic roof and a double-deck structure, creating a premium environment with nine meeting rooms for business collaboration, two bar areas, exclusive cocktails, and more. Visitors can enjoy signature cocktails like the “Stoichkov #8” and the “Coin Gobbler Royale” to toast new partnerships.

Explore Amusnet’s latest products

ICE Barcelona exhibition platform offers the renowned gaming provider a global stage to showcase its latest offerings across:

Online Casinos – Crazy Red cascade slot, Link Jackpot and Tournament tool

Live Casino – Extra Crown Deluxe LIVE slot and the customizable Showtime Roulette

Land-based – J55 curved display as part of Type S premium slot-cabinet series

“Meet Amusnet’s business teams during ICE to be among the first to learn more about all their novelties, developed to shape the future of the gaming industry,” invites the company.