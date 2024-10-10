American Gaming Association, European Casino Association, and Betting & Gaming Council forge strategic dialogue to address global gaming challenges

The three associations signed a Memorandum of Understanding to collaborate in shared industry values and priorities.

Press release.- The American Gaming Association (AGA), European Casino Association (ECA), and the Betting & Gaming Council (BGC) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) that marks the beginning of a collaboration grounded in shared industry values and priorities. The MoU formalises a commitment among the three associations to address key issues facing the global gaming industry including illegal gambling, responsible gaming, innovation, and security.

“This new partnership is a significant step forward in our collective efforts to advance the legal gaming industry and protect consumers around the globe,” said AGA president and CEO Bill Miller. “By sharing our unique resources, we will expand our fight against illegal gambling to new fronts, work together to strengthen responsible gaming, and innovate around business best practices.

“By fostering dialogue and cooperation across borders, the AGA, ECA, and BGC are taking a proactive approach to safeguarding the integrity of the legal gaming industry and ensuring its continued growth and success,” Miller added.

The MoU will create a platform for undertaking joint research projects and bringing each organization’s staff and members together to share expertise.

“The European Casino Association stands united with the AGA and BGC in its commitment to addressing the key issues facing all gaming industry stakeholders”, stated Erwin van Lambaart, chairman of the European Casino Association. “The ECA fully backs this initiative and supports the ongoing efforts to rigorously combat illegality within our industry, continuously strengthen player protection and security, and ensure the creation of an environment that fosters innovation and growth within the gaming community. On behalf of the ECA, I look forward to participating in the forthcoming law enforcement roundtable and to sharing the benefits of these learnings with our members.”

Betting and Gaming Council CEO Grainne Hurst, said, “This partnership marks a new chapter in our shared vision to build a world-class, trusted, and sustainable betting and gaming industry. BGC members are rightly proud of their reputation as global leaders, and they know the power of collaboration. Working together with the AGA and ECA, I am confident our shared knowledge and expertise will be vital to bolstering safer gambling standards while tackling the threat of the growing and unsafe unregulated gambling black market in the UK.”

The first initiative under this MoU will be a law enforcement roundtable focused on combating illegal gambling. Scheduled for January 2025, this roundtable will bring together industry leaders, law enforcement officials, and regulators to discuss the impact of illegal gambling on legal operators, consumer safety, and the global financial system. The session will also explore strategies for enhancing cross-jurisdictional communication and developing actionable solutions to address these challenges.