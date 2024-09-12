AGA introduces its “Responsible Gaming Intervention Effectiveness Scale”

This new scale provides academics, industry members and other stakeholders with a new, research-based tool to evaluate responsible gaming messages.

Press release.- As the American Gaming Association (AGA) continues to support the gaming industry’s commitments to responsibility during Responsible Gaming Education Month, they released today a first-of-its-kind, free-to-use Responsible Gaming Intervention Effectiveness Scale (RG-IES), developed by Drs. Jonathan Ross Gilbert and Marla Stafford.

“We are proud to support this independently developed scale, and we want to thank AGA members Bally’s, FanDuel and BetMGM for providing access to players to help with the creation of the RG-IES,” members of AGA said.

Promoting responsible play is a core value of the U.S. gaming industry, and it is AGA’s mission to ensure responsible gaming messages resonate with players and achieve their intended impact.

This new scale – an important starting point in evaluating which responsibility messages resonate most – provides academics, industry members and other stakeholders with a new, research-based tool to evaluate responsible gaming messages.

“We are grateful to the researchers who led this important project and look forward to seeing how this new scale helps bolster industry responsibility messaging campaigns,” they said.

American attitudes toward casino gaming, sports betting reach high-water marks, AGA survey reveals

Americans are increasingly embracing casino gaming and sports betting as acceptable forms of entertainment and responsible industries, according to new consumer survey results from the AGA. The new data comes ahead of Responsible Gaming Education Month this September and on the eve of the seventh NFL season with widespread legal wagering.

Among new high-water marks in consumer sentiment, 75 per cent of Americans believe the gaming industry behaves responsibly in the communities where it operates, 9 in 10 Americans view sports betting as an acceptable form of entertainment, and 75 per cent of Americans support legal sports betting in their home state.

Joe Maloney, AGA senior vice president of strategic communications, said: “These latest survey results highlight a consistent trend over the years: as gaming expands to new audiences, Americans increasingly see the benefits of a legal, regulated gaming marketplace that contributes to communities, prioritizes responsibility and provides unmatched entertainment.”

The study reveals particular increases in favourable views toward the industry’s commitments to responsible gaming, with 65 per cent of Americans now saying the gaming industry is committed to encouraging responsible gaming and combating problem gambling—a notable rise from 55 per cent last year. This confidence is even stronger among those who engage with the industry directly, with 81 per cent of physical casino players and 88 per cent of sports bettors agreeing with this sentiment, up from 70 per cent and 78 per cent, respectively last year.