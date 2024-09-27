AGA study: industry investments in responsible gaming reach new high of $472m annually

Research reflects heightened responsibility commitments as the industry grows.

Press release.- New research from the American Gaming Association (AGA), reveals a significant increase in responsible gaming (RG) investments from gaming industry companies, with total spending reaching $471.8m annually—up from approximately $275m (+72 per cent) in 2017.

Conducted by a major international accounting firm, the research demonstrates a surge in industry-wide RG spending that has grown at a faster rate than gaming revenue over the past seven years. Several key program areas are seeing significant spending commitments as the industry expands, including:

Customer Service Interactions: $135.4m.

Developing and Maintaining Responsible Gaming Programs: $122.4m.

Consumer-Facing Responsible Gaming Education: $107.7m.

Responsible Gaming Research and Other Non-Profit RG Organizations: $31.8m.

Problem Gambling Supportive Services: $26.1m.

“This impactful rise in RG spending demonstrates the legal industry’s dedication to fostering a safe and informed gaming environment,” said Joe Maloney, AGA senior vice president, Strategic Communications. “Beyond the considerable taxes gaming companies contribute to fund responsible gaming and problem gambling resources, the industry also proactively invests hundreds of millions of dollars more to ensure our customers have the tools, knowledge and safeguards to play responsibly.”

See also: American Gaming Association calls on regulators to probe sweepstakes operators

The new AGA research comes during Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM) 2024, during which industry stakeholders have demonstrated their commitments to responsible gaming through an array of activations and announcements. Earlier this September, the AGA released a first-of-its-kind Responsible Gaming Intervention Effectiveness Scale to provide academics, industry members and more with a research-based tool to evaluate responsible gaming messages.

“Our industry’s commitment to responsibility once again made RGEM a resounding success,” continued Maloney. “We look forward to seeing the work done throughout this past month provide a springboard for continued advancements in responsible gaming in the months and years to come.”