Altenar and Fast Track enter strategic partnership to enhance player engagement

Altenar will have streamlined onboarding process, access to real-time insights, and make data-driven decisions quickly.

Operators can now improve the player experience with targeted campaigns and personalised player journeys.

Press release.- Altenar, an igaming PAM provider, and Fast Track, known for its CRM technology developed for the igaming industry, announced a strategic partnership that will improve player engagement.

Altenar, known for its customer-centric approach and flexibility in adapting to market demands, is joining forces with Fast Track, a specialist in AI-powered CRM with real-time data capabilities, to integrate its technologies into its player account management tools. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the industry, bringing together Altenar’s comprehensive iGaming platform with Fast Track’s expertise in scalable player engagement solutions.

This partnership underlines Altenar’s commitment to provide solutions to operators using the Altenar Gaming Platform (AGP) and underlines the confidence placed in Fast Track’s transformative CRM approach across the iGaming landscape.

By seamlessly integrating Fast Track CRM into the AGP, operators can now enhance the player experience with hyper-targeted campaigns and dynamic, personalised player journeys.

Known for its real-time data capabilities and automation, Fast Track enables operators to deliver 1:1 player experiences at scale. This integration will provide Altenar operators with a streamlined onboarding process, access to real-time insights, and the ability to make data-driven decisions quickly.

Charlie Williams, commercial director of Altenar, stated: “We are excited to partner with Fast Track, a company that shares our dedication to innovation and excellence.

“This collaboration signifies more than just a partnership; it’s a synergy of strengths, combining Altenar’s robust PAM with Fast Track’s unparalleled expertise in player engagement and retention.”

Simon Lidzén, CEO and Co-Founder of Fast Track echoed this sentiment, stating, “Collaborating with Altenar represents a significant step forward in our mission to digitalise the iGaming industry. Together, we are set to deliver an immersive gaming experience that is not only enjoyable but deeply engaging and personalised for each player.”