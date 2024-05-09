Allwyn names Adrian Joseph as non-executive director

Joseph has an OBE for services to equality and diversity in business.

UK.- National Lottery operator Allwyn UK has announced the appointment of Adrian Joseph as an independent non-executive director from June 1.

Joseph was most recently chief data and AI officer at BT. He is a non-executive director at Direct Line Group is on the Technology Advisory Board of NatWest Group and is an Advisory Board Member at Business in the Community. He was awarded an OBE in the 2019 New Year’s Honours List for services to equality and diversity in business.

Allwyn UK chair Justin King said: “With his proven track record across digital, data and AI – paired with his trailblazing work in the areas of diversity and inclusion – I am delighted to welcome Adrian to the Allwyn Board.”

He added: “Adrian’s distinctive skillset and experience will be invaluable as we work to fulfil our ambition to provide a player experience and games portfolio that is fit for the digital era, while at the same time creating a truly accessible, inclusive National Lottery.”

Joseph said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Allwyn at such an exciting time for the organisation. With an average of £30m raised each week for people and projects across the UK, The National Lottery is truly a force for good. I look forward to working with Justin and the Board to bring this to life, while continually raising the bar on innovation, equality and diversity.”

Allwyn UK is a subsidiary of the Czech gambling giant, which reported a 97.5 per cent leap in revenue for 2023. Revenue of €7.87bn was boosted by its acquisitions of Camelot as the group prepared to take over the running of the UK National Lottery this February.