Allwyn to start rebranding of UK National Lottery

The Czech giant takes over the National Lottery today.

UK.- Allwyn UK is launching its rebrand of the UK National Lottery after taking over as licensee from today (February 1). It’s the first time in the lottery’s three decades that it has passed to an operator other than Camelot, which had run the lottery since 1994, winning two consecutive retenders.

Allwyn said it planned a bold new vision that would build on the legacy that has seen over £48bn provided in funding to 700,000 community, sport, arts and heritage projects. It said it would invest a significant amount to revamp the National Lottery’s products, services and operations.

National Lottery marketing campaign

A marketing campaign beginning today promotes the Lotto game with the tagline “Will you be next?”. Meanwhile, despite the increasing focus on digital, Allwyn plans to expand the lottery’s retail presence with new points of sale as well as upgrades to sales support and technology infrastructure, supported by Vodafone‘s mobile network.

Chair Justin King said: “We are thrilled to become the new operator of The National Lottery. It is a privilege and a responsibility that we take incredibly seriously. Over the next 10 years, our commitment is to increase returns to National Lottery-funded projects and build a legacy of change for good.”

CEO Andria Vidler said: “Starting Thursday, we begin the important process of enhancing The National Lottery for the benefit of future generations. It will be a journey that takes time but will be marked by many incredible milestones along the way, offering us more opportunities to reflect on all the good that comes from it.

“This year is particularly significant, coinciding with the Olympic and Paralympic Games and the 30th birthday of The National Lottery. We want the birthday year, and the decade that follows, to be filled with unmissable and unforgettable moments for an increasing number of people in a variety of ways.”

Stuart Andrew minister for sport, gambling and civil society, said: “People across the country have been playing The National Lottery for almost 30 years, and it will continue to be one of the nation’s favourite pastimes. Allwyn’s new licence will enable The National Lottery to fund additional important initiatives through its commitment to raising millions more pounds for good causes.

“From mental health services and preserving heritage and the arts to supporting our Olympians and Paralympians, The National Lottery will continue to have a positive impact on the lives of millions.”

In December, Allwyn appointed Mark Hughes as chief security officer for the UK National Lottery. Allwyn, formerly Sazka, reported consolidated revenue of €2bn for Q3, double its results in the same quarter last year. The leap in revenue was due to its acquisition of Camelot UK and Camelot Lottery Solutions in the US from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board.