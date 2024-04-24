Allwyn enters deal with MADIC UK for EPOS software for National Lottery

Allwyn will use MADIC UK’s point-of-sale solution.

UK.- Allwyn has announced that it is using electronic point-of-sale software from MADIC UK as part of its modernisation of the National Lottery. They expect the move to increase the sales of the National Lottery draw-based games Lotto, Set For Life, EuroMillions, Thunderball and HotPicks by allowing retailers to sell lottery products at checkouts integrated with MADIC’s point-of-sale solution.

Allwyn said a prototype of the offering will be unveiled at the National Convenience Show 2024, which takes place in Birmingham from 29 April to 1 May.

Allwyn took over the National Lottery in February after winning the Gambling Commission’s tender for the fourth licence period, unseating Camelot for the first time since the lottery began in 1994. It announced earlier this month that it was testing new permanent point of sale setups at a limited number of retailers with a view to rolling them out further.

Alex Green, Allwyn’s director of channel operations, said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with MADIC UK as we continue to invest in the retail channel and in in-store technology for the future. Offering innovative, alternative ways to buy National Lottery draw games makes them available to more players, whether new or existing, and this helps with our primary aim of raising more money for National Lottery-funded projects – with more people playing a little.”

Emma Baillie, solutions management director at MADIC UK, added: “An integration with The National Lottery and evoPOS has been on our customers’ wish list since we launched the product. Being able to work with Allwyn to offer this solution to all our customers in the future is a huge milestone in our product’s evolution.”