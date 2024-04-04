Allywn trials new point of sale kit for UK National Lottery

The new permanent point of sale are intended to be more modern and eye-catching.

UK.- The new UK National Lottery operator Allwyn is testing new permanent point of sale (PPOS) setups at a limited number of retailers with a view to rolling them out further. It said the new kit was designed with accessibility and sustainability experts and would catch customers’ attention with eye-catching branding and calls to action.

The new units have an illuminated scratchcard dispenser with integrated lighting and a 15.6-inch HD screen, plus double-sided graphics and a wing to display information, such as stories about local National Lottery-funded projects. There is also a new wall sign, double-sided pavement sign and window poster frame.

Allywn said that in most cases, the new kit will be swapped out on a like-for-like basis with existing pieces. In some cases, additional assets may be offered. Allwyn’s accessibility partner Purple and sustainability partner Planet Mark were involved in the design.

The first independent retailer to have the kit installed as part of the ‘test and learn’ trial, Raj Kularajah, owner of Twinsco store in St Albans, said: “I was delighted to be selected as the first independent store to have the new PPOS installed, and to be able to provide feedback on the equipment to help with the wider rollout.”

Allwyn’s director of channel operations Alex Green said: “We’re hugely excited that National Lottery retailers are starting to get their hands on this brilliant new kit as part of our ‘test and learn’ trial deployment.

“As well as looking fantastic, the new PPOS has been designed to high standards of accessibility and sustainability – demonstrating The National Lottery’s commitment to delivering wider societal benefits. We know retailers will be keen to get the kit as soon as possible, but it’s important we trial it first and use our findings to inform a more substantial phased rollout across our 40,000-strong estate.

“This will help us get the deployment absolutely right for our retail partners. The project to equip retailers with the very best National Lottery PPOS also represents the next stage of our investment in retail and signals our commitment to the channel as a whole, with retail being central to our vision to grow The National Lottery responsibly over the next 10 years.

“But equipping stores with the latest innovative kit is just one element of a much bigger overall project to build a more modern in-store environment. As part of this, we’ll also be delivering an enhanced Vodafone network solution for our retail partners from this spring, and installing new software from the summer onwards ahead of us starting to roll out new state-of-the-art terminals towards the end of the year.”

Allwyn said the new kit will deployed in around 40 stores by the end of May, with another 10,000 stores to follow later in the year and the rest of retailers in 2025.

Last month, Allwyn reported a 97.5 per cent leap in revenue for 2023. Revenue of €7.87bn was boosted by acquisitions of Camelot as the group prepared to take over the running of the UK National Lottery this February.

Gross gaming revenue (GGR) was up 98 per cent at €7.54bn. Discounting the acquisition of Camelot, revenue would have been €4.24bn and GGR would have been €4.07bn, up 6.4 per cent and 6.8 per cent.