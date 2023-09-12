Allwyn completes leadership lineup for UK National Lottery

Allwyn will take over the running of the UK National Lottery in February.

Allwyn has named a chief financial officer, chief operating officer and more.

UK.- The Czech lottery giant Allwyn has filled out its leadership team for its operation of the UK National Lottery. The new team will take effect from October 1 as transition work is stepped up ahead of Allwyn’s ten-year licence period, which starts in February 2024.

After appointing Andria Vidler as CEO in July, it has named Alan Artz, formerly of William Hill, as chief financial officer and Lotto New Zealand CEO Chris Lyman as chief operating officer. Meanwhile, Mark Smith will take up the role of chief technology officer, a position he currently holds at the television broadcaster ITV, in November.

Other appointments include Gaby Heppner-Logan as chief assurance and participant protection officer, Lucy Buckley as chief commercial officer and Alastair Ruxton as chief strategy and corporate affairs officer. Sam Sheriff has been named chief people officer, Harry Willits as general counsel and Jenny Blogg as operations director.

Eddie Bennett will serve as transformation director for operations and Paul Lumb will hold the same position for technology. Martin Novak has been named chief data officer on an interim basis.

Several members of the new team join from the incumbent National Lottery operator Camelot, with Blogg and Heppner-Logan currently serving as Camelot’s commercial director and director of regulatory affairs, respectively.

Allwyn group CEO Robert Chvátal, who is currently serving as interim CEO for the UK, said the company has assembled “a talented team with deep experience and a strong personal commitment” to delivering on the company’s promises to communities in the UK. “Andria and I look forward to working with them all over the coming years,” he added.

He expressed his thanks to Camelot’s leadership team “for their sterling work over many years supporting The National Lottery.”

Allwyn acquired Camelot UK and Camelot LS earlier this year to ensure a smooth transition after beating it in the Gambling Commission’s tender competition last year.

Chvátal added: “The National Lottery makes a huge contribution to communities across the UK through the money it generates. They have a great deal to be proud of. I wish them all the very best for the future.”