AGCO names new chief strategy officer

The Ontario gaming regulator appointed Joseph Hillier.

Canada.- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has appointed Joseph Hillier as its new chief strategy officer and corporate secretary. Hillier joins the AGCO from the office of Ontario attorney general Doug Downey, where he had served as chief of staff since 2020.

Hillier has been a key strategic and legal advisor to government leaders on matters of policy and regulation in alcohol, gaming, cannabis, horse racing and the establishment of Ontario’s igaming market.

“Joseph’s deep experience and proven leadership skills will be tremendous assets to the AGCO,” the regulator said in a statement.

Hillier is the latest addition to the AGCO’s leadership team following the appointments of Brent McCurdy as chief legal officer and Karin Schnarr as CEO.