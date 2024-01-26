AGCO issues penalty to Fallsview Casino operator

The operator has the right to appeal.

MGE Niagara Entertainment was found to have failed to meet requirements to minimise the risk of unlawful activity.

Canada.- The Registrar of the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued an Order of Monetary Penalty totalling CA$70,000 to MGE Niagara Entertainment, the registered operator of Fallsview Casino Resort in Niagara Falls. The penalty was issued for failing to meet requirements to minimise the risk of unlawful activity, including money laundering.

In April 2023, a patron attended the Salon Privé at the Fallsview Casino and presented CA$80,000 in strapped CA$100 bills from a reusable grocery bag. Surveillance showed that once the money was confirmed, the patron left the table with casino chips without playing at that time.

According to AGCO, despite having previously identified the player as “high risk,” the casino failed to notify it or on-site police. The casino operator also failed to take steps to corroborate the patron’s source of funds as required by anti-money laundering rules set out in the Registrar’s Standards for Gaming.

Karin Schnarr, chief executive officer and registrar at AGCO, said: “The AGCO is committed to protecting the public interest and public safety and remains vigilant in its efforts to guard against potential money laundering at Ontario’s gaming sites. Casino operators are important front-line partners in this effort and the AGCO holds all operators to rigorous standards when it comes to the prevention of unlawful activity.”

The operator has the right to appeal.

Last year, AGCO issued PointsBet Canada a notice of a CA$150,000 monetary penalty for failing to meet responsible gambling requirements. Violations included failing to assist a customer who was potentially experiencing gambling harm, failing to enforce a 24-hour cooling-off period when players cancelled their per-day deposit limit, and communicating gambling inducements, bonuses or credits through direct advertising without active player consent.