AGCO appoints new CEO and registrar

The board of directors has announced the appointment of Karin Schnarr as chief executive officer and registrar.

Canada.- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has appointed Karin Schnarr as its new chief executive and registrar. Schnarr will assume her role on September 18 replacing Tom Mungham, whose exit was confirmed earlier this year.

Schnarr is an associate professor of strategic management, at the Lazaridis School of Business & Economics at Wilfrid Laurier University, where she has been director of MBA and BBA programmes as well as being a member of the university’s board of governors. She has held senior roles in the government of Ontario, including as chief of staff to ministers in multiple portfolios.

She recently served as chair of the Ontario Government’s Task Force on Women and the Economy. She was also chair of the Board of the Higher Education Quality Council of Ontario and the Vice-Chair of the Waterloo Regional Police Services Board. She is a former member of the igaming Ontario board.

Last month, the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) announced the appointment of Dave Forestell as chair of its Board of Directors. He replaced Lalit Aggarwal. Forestell has stepped down as chair of iGaming Toronto, which is now seeking a replacement.

