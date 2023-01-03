AffPapa confirms Levon Nikoghosyan as CEO

The iGaming directory has a new leader as it looks to expand its position.

Armenia.- The Armenian iGaming directory AffPapa has confirmed that Levon Nikoghosyan has taken up the role of CEO.

It said Nikoghosyan will be responsible for setting and achieving AffPapa’s strategic objectives and will seek to develop an innovative company culture as the platform aims to expand its position in the industry.

Nikoghosyan, who joined the company’s board of directors in September 2022, formerly served as CEO of EveryMatrix’s affiliate brand, PartnerMatrix. There he oversaw the agreement of a partnership with AffPapa in August 2020.

AffPapa said Nikoghosyan has the objective of accelerating the firm’s growth rate using his wide network of contacts and experience at a range of online gaming companies.

Nikoghosyan said: “Being one of the early investors of AffPapa project and believing in the demand for such service in our industry, I’m very proud and excited to take the leading role in this company, especially when it functions in the field of my expertise.

“We have tremendous plans for 2023 and I’m sure that with such a great team we will overperform our toughest goals.”

AffPapa is a directory to which operators can log in and search for affiliates based on their preferred GEOs, product types and commission models. It has offices in Estonia as well as in Armenia.

The company is looking for new growth opportunities and will hold its iGaming Club London 2023 event, part of a series of online gambling events that bring together affiliates, operators, and B2B companies from across the world to network, on February 8. iGaming Club Amsterdam was held in July.