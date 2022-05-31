AffPapa launches iGaming Club Amsterdam

AffPapa launched its first-ever offline event – iGaming Club last week, taking place this July 5th in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

Press release.- Following the early success of AIA 2022, AffPapa launched its exclusive iGaming event – aimed to convert the online gambling industry into a real off-screen reunion.

The date has been set for July 5th, bringing together iGaming affiliates, operators, and B2Bs under a roof in one of Amsterdam’s most historic buildings – De Bazel, accented with the modern twist of the evening’s special guests will bring.

The itinerary for the event includes a networking dinner, talks and valuable insights from industry influencers, a celebration of the AffPapa iGaming Awards winners, and a closing drink to round out the evening.

Yeva Avagyan, CCO at AffPapa, commented: “Big news on top of big news! AffPapa is on fire this year, fostering industry member connections on a whole new level. We have an exciting program planned, including celebrating AIA winners, welcoming industry influencers and strengthening business ties – not to mention having much-deserved fun. Looking forward to seeing everyone on the 5th of July.”

Visit the iGaming Club website to purchase an early bird tick, learn about sponsorship opportunities and get full details on the programme.