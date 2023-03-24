Affilka by SOFTSWISS takes Best Affiliate Marketing Solution title at Asia Gaming Awards

It was the second big win in 2023 for Affilka by SOFTSWISS.

Press release.- Affilka by SOFTSWISS, an affiliate platform developed by the leading iGaming tech provider, was named the Best Affiliate Marketing Solution at the recent Asia Gaming Awards. The ceremony was held in the Philippine capital Manila on 21 March 2023. This is the second major trophy brought by the affiliate management platform from Asia this spring.

Affilka’s winning streak began in 2022 when the affiliate management platform’s merits were recognised at the SiGMA Balkans & CIS Awards. In 2023, the geography of wins was expanded, with the platform making great strides in the eastern part of the Eurasian continent – Affilka secured its leadership positions at the Asia Gaming Awards and the SiGMA Eurasia Awards.

Currently, Affilka by SOFTSWISS supports over 200 online casinos, sportsbooks and poker brands. In 2022, the total affiliate GGR increased by 60 per cent year-on-year, while affiliates brought 10 million new players to operators. As a result, total affiliate payments increased by 46 per cent against 2021.

Angelika Antonova, head of Sales at Affilka by SOFTSWISS, says: “We are honoured to have won two prestigious awards in a row. In 2023, we will present new innovative product updates to the market, working on our ambition to make affiliate marketing management even more advanced and efficient. And, of course, we will continue to grow our presence in the Asian region, offering our technically sustainable and reliable affiliate platform backed up with top-level service and deep market expertise. ”

In addition to Affilka’s notable achievements, other products in the SOFTSWISS portfolio also get recognition through various accolades, such as ‘Game Aggregator of the Year’ at the EGR B2B Awards 2022 and Starlet Awards 2022, and ‘Crypto Company of the Year’ at the International Gaming Awards 2023.

