Affilka by SOFTSWISS reconfirms Best Software status at SiGMA Awards

Affilka by SOFTSWISS was recognised as the Affiliate Tracking Software of the Year at the SiGMA Eurasia Awards.

Press release.- SOFTSWISS, a leading tech provider with 10 years of iGaming expertise, has added a new trophy to its award portfolio. Affilka by SOFTSWISS was recognised as the Affiliate Tracking Software of the Year at the recent SiGMA Eurasia Awards ceremony held on March 14 2023.

The good tradition of winning awards every year started in 2022 when Affilka by SOFTSWISS bagged the Best Affiliate Tracking Software Award at the SiGMA Balkans & CIS. 2023 began on a high note for the lauded iGaming affiliate software and promises to be no less rewarding as the team never rests on its laurels.

Since its launch five years ago, Affilka by SOFTSWISS has been providing reliable support to over 200 live brands. Last year, 56,000 new affiliate accounts were registered on the platform through which 10 million new players were brought to operators. As a result, the total affiliate GGR increased by 60% and total player deposits – by 53 per cent YoY.

In addition to the rapid growth of its metrics, last year Affilka by SOFTSWISS onboarded a number of progressive enhancements such as a CPL commission model, Reports API tool and cryptocurrency affiliate cashout option.

Alpha Affiliates comments: “Having scrutinised the platform capabilities, team performance and feedback from partners, we migrated to Affilka by SOFTSWISS at the end of 2022. Our team noted such advantages associated with the affiliate platform software as professional support, an intuitive interface, extended customisation options, and quick payments to partners. Of course, there are certain points for further growth, and we see that Affilka is moving step by step in the right direction, addressing and solving complex issues.”

Anastasia Borovaya, head of Affilka by SOFTSWISS, says: “We are absolutely delighted that our product, Affilka by SOFTSWISS, received yet another award. 2022 has been our biggest year since we went live five years ago, and the growth we have seen across all parts of the business is truly incredible. With two awards won, we are now more motivated than ever to continue our developments to unlock new horizons for Affilka by SOFTSWISS.”

Alongside Affilka’s string of successes, SOFTSWISS has also been at the forefront of innovation over the past 12 months, with its products and solutions being named Rising Star in Sports Betting at the SBC Awards Latinoamerica, Game Aggregator of the Year at the EGR B2B Awards 2022 and Starlet Awards and Crypto Company of the Year at the International Gaming Awards.

