Affilka by SOFTSWISS becomes the best affiliate tracking software

SOFTSWISS proudly announces that Affilka has been claimed as the Best Affiliate Tracking Software.

Press release.- While the professional community has recognised the achievements of SOFTSWISS before, this marks a first for the innovative product Affilka by SOFTSWISS. It is Affilka’s first prolific award which makes the team’s contribution all the more significant.

This is an important achievement as SiGMA is one of the leading media in the industry and organisers of major prestige events and awards.

The leading affiliate marketing platform Affilka by SOFTSWISS is constantly expanding its presence in the iGaming industry. Affilka recently reported that it had reached a diverse portfolio of 150 clients. Coupled with the status of the best affiliate tracking software, Affilka has demonstrated itself as the top provider in its field.

Affilka clients point to a detailed, flexible commission constructor, S2S postbacks, reports on affiliate and campaign performance, and media management tools as the affiliate management platforms’ key advantages over competitors.

Anastasia Borovaya, head of Affilka by SOFTSWISS, commented on receiving the award: “We have worked hard with the Affilka team to enhance our product to fulfil our client’s needs. We are extremely excited to be recognised as the Best Affiliate Tracking Software in such a prestigious award as SiGMA Balkans & CIS 2022. This is an indicator of the industry’s satisfaction with Affilka by SOFTSWISS and an incentive to evolve and further innovate the product. Our winning is a merit of an unbelievable team of professionals and I am extremely grateful to each and every one of them for their contribution and dedication to our common success”.

This win was not the first for SOFTSWISS this year. This summer, the SOFTSWISS Game Aggregator was awarded the Best Aggregator Platform of the year following the results of the EGR B2B Awards 2022.

Another meaningful award for the company was the professional trophy in the Baltic and Scandinavian Gaming Awards (BSG Awards), where SOFTSWISS was selected as the winner in the category Best Online Casino Provider in the Nordics 2022.