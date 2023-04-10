Affilka by SOFTSWISS inks agreement with Alpha Affiliates

Affilka by SOFTSWISS expands its client base through a partnership with Alpha Affiliates, a big-name player holding 11 online casino brands in its portfolio.

Press release.- With the launch of the affiliate program for Alpha Affiliates, Affilka by SOFTSWISS is set to power such brands as Bets.io, 1Red, Neospin, OnLuck, Golden Star, and six other fiat and crypto online casinos operating worldwide.

Having more than ten years of industry experience, Alpha Affiliates is a strong partner with two million players. In 2022, the company paid over 60 million euro to affiliates. The brand’s crypto product, Bets.io, which enables depositing with 500+ altcoins and converting them into other coins supported by the platform, became the Rising Star of the Year at SiGMA Europe 2022.

Visan Khaniev, CEO at Alpha Affiliates, notes: “We have worked with various companies that provide solutions for affiliate marketing management.

“This year, we’ve decided to launch our program on Affilka by SOFTSWISS as the platform offers such functional advantages as a flexible commission constructor, built-in payment systems, fast data synchronisation, and of course, an individual approach to each client and a high level of service.”

Based on Q1 2023 results, the SOFTSWISS affiliate platform welcomed 30 new brands and now supports 230 online casinos and sportsbooks operating under Curaçao, UKGC, Hellenic Gaming Commission and Latvia licences.

At the end of last year, Affilka by SOFTSWISS reported a 60 per cent affiliate GGR increase YoY. This March, the solution was twice recognised as the Best Affiliate Tracking Software by SiGMA Eurasia and Asia Gaming Awards.

Angelika Antonova, head of sales at Affilka by SOFTSWISS, comments: “Affilka is gaining grounds in the iGaming industry not only by winning prestigious iGaming awards but also by collaborating with industry leaders who decide to migrate their projects to our solution.

“So, Affilka proves its value, advantages over competitors and high demand for it. We will support the best affiliate platform status and reinforce our clients’ performance by launching innovative product updates and providing top-level customer service.”

One of the significant updates announced for Q2 2023 is a new Traffic Report feature that will allow operators to analyse unique and non-unique clicks on referral links broken down by click country, user agent, device, operating system, and other parameters.