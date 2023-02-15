The company has also announced its total affiliate GGR has increased by 60 per cent in 2022.

Press release.- This winter Affilka by SOFTSWISS celebrates a five-year partnership with its first client – N1 Casino. On this landmark occasion, the team behind the award-winning affiliate tracking platform reflects on the product performance and reviews the most significant updates for 2022.

With its client portfolio increased by 60 per cent and 56,000 new affiliate accounts registered in 2022, Affilka now provides reliable support to 200+ live brands. Alongside this, affiliates brought 10 million new players to operators during the same timeframe.

AFFILKA’S GROWTH IN NUMBERS

On the whole, 2022 was a rewarding year for Affilka with the following YoY metrics:

Total affiliate GGR increased by 60 per cent

Total player deposits amount increased by 53 per cent

Total affiliate payments increased by 46 per cent

In addition, the previous year was award-winning for the platform. SiGMA Balkans & CIS recognised Affilka as the Best Affiliate Tracking Software of 2022.

Angelika Antonova, Head of Sales at Affilka by SOFTSWISS, comments: “We have come a long way since signing our first client, N1 Casino, and we’re very proud of what we have achieved. Not only do we continue to grow our platform’s capabilities, but we have also improved our partner retaining skills.

“This is evidenced by the fact that N1 Partners Group is still our active client running six projects on our affiliate platform. Affilka shows significant client growth every year, and we are confident that we will perform even better in 2023.”

KEY PRODUCT UPDATES

First off, clients are now offered to leverage a CPL commission model. Compared to the CPA option, which requires specific actions from players upon registration, the CPL model includes payments for all registrations with the possibility to exclude commissions on certain terms. For example, if a player has not been verified or has another account with the casino.

Another significant update is the Reports API tool giving access to real-time statistics on brands, marketing campaigns and player activity via easy-to-use API calls. The tool makes the reporting process quicker and more transparent, giving partners deep project data for making timely adjustments if necessary.

In 2022 the Affilka team made an important addition to its toolbox by launching the Poker Module, which expanded the platform reach by enabling online poker sites in addition to online casinos and sportsbooks.

Affilka’s frontend features have also undergone changes. Now the platform offers a flexible application interface configurator and partner program customisation to match key brand visuals. The most demanding clients can use the Frontend API and build an entire interface from scratch.

WHAT COMES FOR 2023

Despite the fact that the cryptocurrency market faced certain changes in 2022, Affilka’s team highlights the growth of partners’ interest in crypto support and is expanding affiliate platform functionality in this direction. Another trend, based on Affilka’s data, shows that more and more affiliates chose stable coins as USDT for the affiliate payment currency.

Anastasia Borovaya, head of Affilka by SOFTSWISS, highlights: “The Affilka team is constantly improving the platform functionality to meet market demands. For those who prefer crypto, in 2022 we launched a cryptocurrency affiliate cashout option in partnership with Cryptoprocessing.com by CoinsPaid. Previously, partners could make payments to affiliates’ crypto wallets in digital coins only. The new feature allows making payments from operators’ fiat bank accounts to affiliates’ crypto wallets. For example, it is possible to pay EUR to USDT wallets or USD to ETH.”

Besides that, in 2023 operators would seek tools generating detailed player reports and audience behaviour forecasts, to be able to quickly respond to the change. Another trend typical of Affilka’s partners is obtaining local and exotic licences such as Greek, Bulgarian and Comorian.

