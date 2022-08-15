SOFTSWISS Casino Platform Launches Bonus API

Bonus management via API is now available to its clients.

This addition brings a player-centric approach, flexibility and process customisation to the front.

The tool makes bonus management even more flexible and allows operators to add a new level of personalisation to bonuses for each player. Moreover, the Bonus API by the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform enables clients to use the plethora of parameters and settings to craft unique bonuses.

The Bonus API is a robust and secure tool for bonus automation. This new alternative to the built-in bonus module found in the Casino Platform’s back office allows clients to create and provide free spins, cash and lootbox bonuses tied to various events without changing bonus system settings.

Via API, SOFTSWISS clients can run their own settings for a desirable bonus, and the system offers the appropriate bonus to a user with the most relevant gaming behaviour. The interface will feature player profile parameters to set up bonus rules. According to the company, this will enrich the player experience, make the brand’s bonus policy more productive and reduce the waiting time for the bonus implementation.

This addition brings a player-centric approach, flexibility and process customisation to the front. The Bonus API satisfies clients’ requests and helps them create improved player bonuses. This is another step towards a smart casino management model for the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform team and their clients.

“We strive to improve the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform by constantly introducing new functionality and making the product more flexible for our clients. The Bonus API is an excellent example of a tool which will help operators build long-term and fruitful relationships with players, prioritising a personal approach and boosting audience loyalty” highlighted Darya Avtukhovich, Head of the Casino Platform at SOFTSWISS.

And she added: “Our team is committed to the SOFTSWISS Casino Platform’s ongoing evolution. We will continue to develop new top-notch technologies to provide our clients with exceptional service and leading innovations in iGaming.”