Affiliates bring 10 million new players: Affilka recaps H1’23

In a game-changing development, igaming brands leveraging Affilka by SOFTSWISS welcomed over 10 million new players through strategic affiliates, driving unparalleled growth in the first half of 2023.

Press release.- In H1 2023, igaming brands, collaborating with Affilka by SOFTSWISS, harnessed its power to draw in over 10 million new players through affiliates. SOFTSWISS, a leading tech company offering top-notch solutions for iGaming, shares the product performance results derived from the data spanning 240 Affilka’s clients.

In the first half of the year, 43.7 thousand new affiliate accounts were registered, constituting a significant quarter of all affiliate accounts ever recorded in the platform’s operational history since 2018. This figure showcases substantial growth, almost 2.3 times greater than in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The rise in new affiliate accounts has catalysed an even more rapid expansion in new player registrations. When comparing the first halves of 2023 and 2022, this indicator has surged by over 2.4 times. This figure highlights the pivotal role of effective affiliate management in driving igaming success.

The number of clicks on referral links has demonstrated the most impressive growth among all Affilka’s indicators, surging by 8.7 times between H1 2022 and H1 2023. “This surge occurred both due to the increase in the number of affiliate partners and the advancement of the brands powered by Affilka. Operators grow, enter new markets, and try to work with new types of traffic and new affiliates,” explains Anastasia Borovaya, head of Affilka by SOFTSWISS.

Shifting the focus to the financial performance indicators of Affilka, it is worth noting their consistent trend of growth throughout the analysed period. Notably, the affiliate GGR increased by 79.2 per cent. Concurrently, the player deposit amount and affiliate payments both surged, expanding by 90.4 per cent and 60 per cent respectively.

Anastasia Borovaya, head of affilka by SOFTSWISS comments: “In our commitment to maintain a traditionally high level of service, even with a growing number of clients and their affiliates, we have expanded our team almost by a third over the past year. As for now, we are engrossed in expanding the traffic reporting scope, which involves providing in-depth analytics regarding clicks. The Affilka team is working on further enhancing our commission constructor, despite it having already established itself as the market’s most adaptable option.”

Affilka by SOFTSWISS is gearing up for the upcoming SBC Summit Barcelona 2023, joining the innovative SOFTSWISS lineup. At stand CG58, the Affilka team plans meetings with their current partners, potential clients and B2B platform providers.