Affilka by SOFTSWISS welcomes big-name client MEGAPARTNERS

MEGAPARTNERS runs three brands: MEGASLOT.com, UNISLOTS.com and MEGASLOT.io.

Press release.- Affilka by SOFTSWISS, the award-winning affiliate iGaming software, has revealed the name of its new significant client, MEGAPARTNERS. The affiliate program has been launched to empower the operator’s three global online casino brands.

Operating under the Curacao and MGA licences, MEGAPARTNERS runs three brands: MEGASLOT.com, UNISLOTS.com and MEGASLOT.io, offering such gaming content as slots, roulette, blackjack, poker and live casino.

Affilka’s new partner develops its business, focusing on the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Kuwait, New Zealand, Sierra Leone, Sweden and Switzerland. One of the company’s portfolio brands, MEGASLOT.io, already supports crypto and in 2023 the operator plans to expand its offering by adding new crypto-centric and fiat projects.

Among the most crucial reasons for launching its affiliate program leveraging Affilka by SOFTSWISS’ functionality, the MEGAPARTNERS team highlights the following:

Detailed statistics on traffic sources, acquisition and affiliate earnings

Flexible postbacks and affiliate rewards system

Affilka’s user-friendly functionality with quick and smooth affiliate payments

Anton Petrov, CEO at MEGAPARTNERS, comments on the program launch: “The integration was brisk and seamless. We were pleasantly impressed by this collaboration. It is encouraging to have a reliable partner always there to provide support, clarifications and, more importantly, feedback – on short notice and to the point”.

By the end of Q1 2023, Affilka by SOFTSWISS has passed the 230 brands milestone. Apart from its portfolio growth, the product showed a 41.37 per cent increase in new player registrations and a 19.30 per cent increase in player deposits compared to Q4 2022.

“Affilka is making strides in the iGaming sector, not just by earning renowned iGaming accolades, but also by collaborating with key players who choose to shift their projects to our platform. This clearly demonstrates Affilka’s worth, competitive edge, and high market demand. We will continue to uphold our status as the premier affiliate platform, enhancing our clients’ performance by introducing innovative product upgrades and top-notch customer support,” remarks Angelika Antonova, Head of Sales at Affilka by SOFTSWISS.

The Traffic Report function is another notable enhancement planned for Q2 2023, which will help operators scrutinise unique и non-unique clicks on referral links sorted by click country, user agent, device, operating system, and other criteria.

