Affiliates attract 17 million new players: Affilka 9M’23 overview

Affilka by SOFTSWISS witnesses an extraordinary surge in success, attracting 17 million new players through its affiliates, with remarkable growth across various metrics.

Press release.- Affilka by SOFTSWISS reports that during the first three quarters of this year, its 260 clients have successfully attracted an impressive 17 million new players through their affiliate channels.

Since the beginning of 2023, Affilka by SOFTSWISS has continued to expand its influence by adding 60 new brands to its partner portfolio. What is more, a remarkable 70 thousand new affiliate accounts were registered for the same period.

This number accounts for a significant one-third of all affiliate accounts ever recorded in the affiliate platform since its inception in 2018. This impressive statistic highlights a robust growth trajectory, nearly 2.2 times higher than the same period in the previous year.

The surge in new affiliate accounts has sparked a significantly accelerated growth in new player registrations – more than 17 mln since the beginning of the year. When comparing the first three quarters of 2023 with the same period in 2022, a significant increase of over 2.5 times in this crucial metric becomes evident. This statistic underscores the great importance of efficient affiliate management in elevating success within the igaming industry.

The exponential increase in the number of unique clicks on referral links stands out as the most remarkable growth among all of Affilka’s metrics. This indicator boosted 7.4 times during 9M 2023 compared to the relevant period of the previous year. Such a remarkable surge can be attributed to a combination of factors: an expansion in the network of affiliate partners as well as the enhanced capabilities of brands utilising Affilka by SOFTSWISS.

Referring to Affilka’s financial performance metrics, it is important to highlight their stable growth trajectory over the analysed period. Significantly, the player deposit amount has exhibited remarkable growth, increasing by 2.3 times. Concurrently, the affiliate Gross Gaming Revenue (GGR) saw a substantial 89.3 per cent expansion, while affiliate payments surged, experiencing a noteworthy growth of 90.4 per cent.

Anastasia Borovaya, head of Affilka by SOFTSWISS, remarks: “Our unwavering dedication to presenting exceptional service drives constant improvements. Currently, our primary focus revolves around expanding the scope of traffic reporting.

“This involves providing comprehensive analytics related to click activities. Additionally, we are working on API enrichment, introducing new API endpoints to streamline the process for operators and affiliates to seamlessly integrate information and various reports from the affiliate platform into their Business Intelligence (BI) tools in an automated fashion.”

Affilka by SOFTSWISS is eagerly preparing for the upcoming SiGMA Europe 2023, which is set to take place in Malta on 14–16 November. Joining the innovative SOFTSWISS lineup at stand 2129, the Affilka team schedules meetings with their partners and potential clients.