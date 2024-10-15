ACR Poker to host charity tournament to support breast cancer foundation

The firm will hold its annual online event today with a $15,000 guaranteed prize pool.

US.- ACR Poker is holding its annual online charity tournament in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month today (October 16). The event features a $15,000 guaranteed prize pool and a $55 buy-in, with proceeds going to the United Breast Cancer Foundation (UBCF).

Last year’s charity tournament saw over 400 entrants and raised $20,000 for the American Cancer Society. ACR Poker is looking to surpass those numbers this year. The event will be live-streamed on ACR Poker’s Twitch channel. Viewers can win $66 tickets to ACR Poker’s $1m GTD Venom Warmup during the stream.

The tournament will be hosted by ACR Pros Katie Lindsay and Ebony Kenney. Svitlana ‘Svetarik’ Dryha, who joined ACR Poker’s first-ever ACR Team Online in July, will also present the event.

Lindsay said: “It’s great to see how much the poker community comes together for these charity events. Last year’s tournament was a huge success, and this year we’re hoping to make an even bigger impact for such an important cause. This is a great opportunity to join a fun event while supporting the UBCF’s important work. We look forward to seeing you at the tables!”

Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaigns

Various companies have launched campaigns for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Hard Rock International’s 25th annual PINKTOBER campaign will see fundraising actions at properties around the world and online.

The company stated that, since its inception, Hard Rock has raised over $12m for breast cancer research, including $1.3m raised in 2023. DraftKings is raising funds for the Larry Fitzgerald Foundation via free-to-play “Pink ‘Em” NFL Pick ‘Em pools throughout October.