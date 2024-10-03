DraftKings partners with Larry Fitzgerald Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

The firm will offer free-to-play “Pink ‘Em” NFL Pick ‘Em pools.

US.- DraftKings has partnered with the Larry Fitzgerald Foundation for Breast Cancer Awareness Month to help support research. It will offer free-to-play “Pink ‘Em” NFL Pick ‘Em pools throughout October. DraftKings S.E.R.V.E.S. regularly executes free-to-play mechanic contests tied to charitable contributions, including a recent campaign for the 2024 Paris Olympics in support of the Women’s Sports Foundation.

In the sixth edition of the campaign, DraftKings will raise an additional $100,000 by donating $1 for the first 20,000 customer entries in a free-to-play pick ‘em style contest for each week of the NFL season in October.

DraftKings’ donation will also support the foundation’s mobile mammogram activations across the country, where it provides mammograms, free of charge, to residents in underserved communities.

Established in 2005, The Larry Fitzgerald Foundation has worked to provide equitable access and new pathways for women, men, and families affected by breast cancer, which touched the NFL legend’s life when he lost his mother to the disease in 2003. Larry remains driven to continue his mother’s legacy of supporting breast cancer survivors and impacted families through his foundation.

Hard Rock International also announced an initiative for Breast Cancer Awareness Month. It has kicked off its 25th annual PINKTOBER campaign and will hold fundraising actions at properties around the world and online. The company stated that, since its inception, Hard Rock has raised over $12m for breast cancer research, including $1.3m raised in 2023.

