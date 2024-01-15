ACR Poker launches $5m Venom PKO tournament

The Venom PKO costs $2,650 to get into, but players can qualify for less via Venom Fever.

Poker site ACR Poker has announced the launch of its $5m GTD Venom PKO tournament on January 18.

US.- Poker site ACR Poker has announced the launch of its $5m guaranteed Venom PKO tournament on January 18. During the event, players can receive single bounties worth tens of thousands of dollars. It last ran in October, with the winner pocketing $371,000 plus $312,000 in bounty money.

The Venom PKO costs $2,650 to get into, but players can qualify for less via Venom Fever. Those satellites are guaranteeing 650 seats, with direct buy-ins beginning at $33 and Mega Satellites that start at $0 by following the daily path. Another way to qualify is through Step Tournaments which start at 11 cents.

ACR Pro Chris Moneymaker said: “Our Venom PKO is well known as the biggest Progressive Knockout tourney in online poker. It has beaten its $5m guarantee in all seven previous editions, and we expect it to happen again.”

Last year, Americas Cardroom was rebranded to ACR Poker. The development coincided with the launch of ACR Poker’s innovative new software. The update also included features to protect new and recreational players. The site aims to limit predatory behaviour by allowing players to only start one game at a time in a cash game group and not sit on waiting lists to get on an individual table based on who is sitting.