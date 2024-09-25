Abios launches Counter-Strike 2 Bet Builder on the Kambi network

Abios' Counter-Strike trading services, are now available as standard to Kambi's entire network.

Kambi Group division Abios has launched Bet Builder, player props and live market capabilities as it takes control of Counter-Strike 2 trading across the Kambi network.

Press release.- Abios, a global leader in esports data and odds provision and part of the Kambi Group, has launched Counter-Strike 2 Bet Builder as it takes control of all Counter-Strike trading across the Kambi network.

Harnessing proprietary, automated modelling and real-time data from leading providers, Abios’ cutting-edge Counter-Strike trading services, including Bet Builder, are now available as standard to Kambi’s entire network of more than 40 operators on six continents. Abios’ Counter-Strike 2 Bet Builder unlocks extensive combinability across the entire product, which also includes an expanded range of player prop markets.

Access to official real-time data from providers including Bayes Esports and GRID enhances the agility of Abios’ odds modelling, enabling higher bet efficiency and uptime across key events in the calendar. This includes tournaments under the BLAST and EFG networks, with events such as the BLAST Pro Series and ESL Pro League.

Abios’ managing director & co-founder, Anton Janér, said: “Bringing the leading sportsbook features Abios has to offer, including our bespoke Bet Builder and player prop markets, to one of largest sports betting networks in the world proves the quality and scalability of our products.

“Access to real-time data from leading providers combined with proprietary odds modelling allows us to create novel Counter-Strike 2 features that comfortably satisfy the market’s current and future product requirements.”