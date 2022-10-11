Kambi provides more details on Bet Builder, a key tool for sportsbooks around the world

The report can be downloaded free of charge from the Kambi website.

Kambi presents its new white paper on the evolution of the bettor-broker relationship and provides details on how the development process of its Bet Builder tool was executed.

Press release.- “Bet builder: Evolving the bookmaker-bettor relationship” is the new Kambi whitepaper which provides a complete overview of its award-winning Bet Builder product.

Kambi has been developing its platform, algorithms and risk processes for many years to offer a seamless, instantaneous and fully integrated ‘Bet Builder’ combination product, which started with soccer in 2019.

Kambi has since taken this one step beyond the market – being the first to deliver the most recent phase in the product’s evolution – by providing the capability to combine combination bets across leagues and sports for the first time.

This new report, which is free to download from Kambi’s website, provides a comprehensive insight into Kambi’s award-winning Bet Builder product.

It also gives an analysis of the complexities that lie behind providing a high-performance and reliable in-event and multi-event combination product like Bet Builder.

Besides, it offers a deep dive into the past, present and future of the product, an insight into the most popular sporting combinations, interviews with Kambi’s product strategy and risk management experts… And much more!

The company stated: “Over recent years bet builders, which enable players to place related contingency bets combining different selections from the sportsbook, have grown from a nice-to-have embellishment of the core product to a vital component for any sportsbook.

“With its ability to let players create their own single bet within a game or across multiple games, the bet builder is well on its way to taking meaningful market share and enhancing long-term player retention.”

In its whitepaper, Kambi explores what has fuelled this rise in popularity, as well as an appraisal of how the development process of Kambi’s Bet Builder was executed. There are also detailed statistics demonstrating which combinations of sports and props are the most popular, alongside how and when bettors across the Kambi network engage with the product.