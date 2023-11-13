Bragg Gaming president and COO resigns

Lara Falzon will step down on December 31.

Canada.- Bragg Gaming Group has announced that president and chief operating officer Lara Falzon has resigned effective December 31. She will remain involved in day-to-day operations until this date.

Matevž Mazij, Bragg chairman and chief executive officer, said: “During her time as a board member and in senior management as president and COO, Lara has been an invaluable member of our team as her contributions to our success and growth have been substantial.

“Lara’s dedication, leadership and hard work have left a significant mark on Bragg, and we are grateful for the knowledge and experience she brought to the Company. We wish her all the best for the next chapter in her career.”

Falzon commented: “I am honored to have been part of the Bragg team during a time when the company made so much progress in establishing its foundation to achieve consistent growth. I am confident the company has outstanding leadership and team members to guide its continued success going forward.”

Mazij was named as Bragg’s chief executive officer in August. He is Bragg’s largest shareholder and founder of Oryx Gaming, the company’s original PAM, aggregation and RGS gaming technology platforms, which was acquired by Bragg in 2018. He replaced Yaniv Sherman.