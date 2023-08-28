Bragg Gaming names Matevž Mazij as chief executive officer

Mazij’s appointment is effective immediately.

Canada.- Bragg Gaming Group has announced that its board of directors has appointed chairman Matevž Mazij as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Mazij is Bragg’s largest shareholder and founder of Oryx Gaming, the company’s original PAM, aggregation and RGS gaming technology platforms, which was acquired by Bragg in 2018. He replaces Yaniv Sherman, who stepped down.

Holly Gagnon, lead independent director of the board, said: “On behalf of the board of directors and the entire Bragg team, I would like to thank Yaniv for his leadership, commitment, and contributions to the company. The board remains focused on supporting the company’s senior management team as they continue to execute initiatives that drive profitable growth and the creation of new, sustainable shareholder value.

“We are confident that as the founder and visionary of Oryx Gaming, the combination of Matevž’s significant industry experience and deep knowledge of Bragg with the company’s experienced senior leadership team favorably positions Bragg to continue successfully executing on our key strategic objectives and serve our valued customers and partners with excellence.”

Mazij commented: “Following several years of serving on the board, I am excited to return to an operational role to lead the company towards continued top-line and cash flow growth. Bragg possesses many opportunities to further grow our scale of operations across North America, Europe and evolving global regulated iGaming markets.

“I look forward to working with senior management and all of our team members to bring fresh perspectives that can amplify our ability to continue our successful execution of the growth strategies that we established following the acquisitions of Wild Streak Gaming and Spin Games in 2021 and 2022, respectively.”

In July, Chris Looney stepped down as Bragg Gaming’s chief commercial officer (CCO) after two years in the position. Looney joined the firm in May 2021 from Red Tiger Gaming, now part of Evolution, where he served as commercial director. He left to begin a new venture.