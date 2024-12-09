888AFRICA expands into Malawi

Evoke’s African joint venture has added a new market.

Malawi.- Evoke’s African joint venture 888AFRICA has expanded into Malawi with its 888bets sportsbook. It’s the seventh market for the operator, which already has a presence in Kenya, Tanzania, Zambia and DRC as well as Portuguese-speaking Mozambique and Angola.

It says it has a commitment to becoming an important part of the community” and to “delivering the biggest jackpots and most exciting games to building meaningful connections with the amazing people of Malawi.”

Malawi has a population of over 19 million people. An advert for the Malawi operation states that the 888 brand has picked up 50 million customers globally since its launch in 1997.

Now named Evoke Plc, 888 Holdings launched 888Africa in March 2022 as a joint venture led by former The Stars Group (TSG) CMO Christopher Coyne. As well as a sportsbook, it offers online casino, live dealer gamesl, free-to-play games, virtuals and other verticals. Last year, the group bought Kenya-based bookmaker BetLion, which also had operations in Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo

On the latest expansion Coyne wrote on LinkedIn: “I’m so proud of the work of the outstanding 888Africa teams, too many to mention in the run to get us live, but I will note Alex Rutherford [chief growth officer] for his work on licensing, and I’ll mention also Andrew Lee [chief Revenue officer], Steven McIntosh [VP of product] and Zeljka Perkovic for their massive contributions on the project side.”