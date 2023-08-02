888Africa to buy online bookmaker BetLion

888’s African joint venture will buy the Kenya-based operator to add to its expansion.

Kenya.- 888Africa, a joint venture with backing from UK-listed 888 Holdings, has announced a deal to buy the online betting operator BetLion. The company is based in the Kenyan capital, Nairobi.

BetLion began its operations in Kenya but soon added a licence in Zambia in 2019. It has since expanded into the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Formed in March last year and launched in October, 888Africa is a joint venture led by former The Stars Group CMO Christopher Coyne. Based in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, it has licences in Tanzania, Kenya, Mozambique and Zambia. It said that BetLion provides “significant local talent”, an extensive multinational user-base of more than three million customers and a “high-quality, low data, and customer-first, mobile-based” betting platform.

Coyne said of the new acquisition: “This acquisition is a critical step as we aim to create truly unique betting and gaming experiences to players across Africa.

“The talent and technology at BetLion is perfectly suited to our growth model and ambitions, and will help to further strengthen our offering as we look to build market-leading positions across Africa. We also look forward to working with our new colleagues and introducing new customers to our local brands.”

BetLion MD Robert Chirchir said: “888Africa is a business with huge ambitions on the continent. We’re delighted to be getting involved in its exciting growth journey, and supporting its expansion through our market-leading front-end software and platform and established licences across the region. We look forward to working more closely with the team and continuing to delight customers with our joint offer.”

Last week, 888 Holdings named Per Widerström as its new CEO almost six months after Itai Pazner’s exit from the role. Widerström will assume the position on October 16 and will be responsible for leading the company’s portfolio, including 888, William Hill and Mr Green.

With more than 17 years in the sector, he has worked in several senior roles including as CEO of Central and Eastern Europe-focused Fortuna Entertainment Group from 2014 to 2022. He takes the role amid difficult times for 888 following its costly acquisition of William Hill’s European assets.