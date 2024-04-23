888AFRICA entered into a partnership with NE Group in Angola

888AFRICA, one of 888 Holdings’ joint ventures, entered into a partnership with NE Group in the African nation.

Angola.- 888AFRICA announced that has entered into a partnership with the online gambling software supplier NE Group to launch 888bets in Angola. The launch will include 888’s Aviator crash game.

It said in a statement: “As a country with huge potential, we expect big things from our launch in Angola. Working with NE Group has enabled us to deliver an experience that sports bettors will love and that is enriched with engaging products.”

NE Group CEO Imran Bukhari said: “It’s brilliant to see the 888bets sportsbook launch in Angola to bring sports betting fans an experience they deserve. Our specialised sports betting platform and lightweight frontend solution for Africa allows 888bets to quickly scale.”

888AFRICA, a joint venture with backing from UK-listed 888 Holdings, last year entered a deal to buy the Kenyan online betting operator BetLion. London-listed 888 Holdings, soon to be Evoke Plc, surpassed its guidance for Q1 revenue at £431m. In international markets, online gambling revenues increased by 6 per cent.

While total revenue was down 1 per cent in UK & Ireland, gaming revenue was up 4 per cent, helping to offset the drop in sports betting revenue. The company said UK online revenue was expected to return to year-on-year growth from Q2. However, revenue from William Hill retail operations was down 7 per cent amid a 2 per cent reduction in shops