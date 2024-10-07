7777 gaming signs strategic agreement with R. Franco Digital

Through this alliance, the provider will expand its reach in Spain and key markets in LatAm.

Press release.- 7777 gaming signed a strategic agreement with R. Franco Digital. This partnership sees 7777 gaming’s extensive portfolio of casino content distributed across Spain and key markets in Latin America, where R. Franco Digital has a significant presence.

Through this agreement, players in these regions will gain access to 7777 gaming’s popular and diverse titles, including Devil’s Deal Soul for Sale, Cash 100, Crazy 100 Bucks, Thracian Treasures, Crazy 20 Bucks, Barbarian, Candy Anyways, Club Mr. Luck, Jinn, Sea of Treasures, and many more. Known for their innovative features and captivating gameplay, these games are set to bring a fresh wave of excitement to players across Spain and Latin America.

Zhana Aleksandrova, business development manager for Spain & Latin America at 7777 gaming, commented: “The signed agreement with R. Franco Digital gives us another level of motivation and dedication to two very important markets for us – Spain and Latin America. R. Franco Digital has a strong presence, a wide network of partners, and an audience that loves exciting and innovative casino games. We are confident in our mutual success and are looking forward to receiving feedback from the players’ community.”

Guillermo Ruipérez, head of sales at R. Franco Digital, added: “We always strive to adapt our offerings to the requirements of our clients and their players. Our partnership with 7777 gaming aligns with our mission to offer the latest and most innovative gaming concepts available on the market. We are constantly upgrading and expanding our portfolio of providers to ensure that our clients are satisfied with what we can offer.”

“This collaboration represents a significant step forward for both companies, as they work together to bring high-quality, engaging casino games to new and existing players in these vibrant markets,” 7777 gaming said.