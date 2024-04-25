7777 gaming signs a strategic iLottery content deal with Scientific Games

As a result of this partnership, the provider will deliver digital lottery games through the SG Content Hub Partner Program.

Press release.- 7777 gaming has announced a significant strategic partnership with Scientific Games a global leader in retail and digital lottery games, technology, analytics and services, to deliver digital lottery games through the SG Content Hub Partner Program.

The SG Content Hub Partner Program is a unique platform and game content partnership program featuring an expanding, highly curated selection of iLottery games from best-in-class, game studios worldwide in a variety of play styles appealing to all player types in multiple languages, as well as access to select licensed properties from the largest licenced brands portfolio in the lottery industry. Scientific Games currently serves 150 lotteries in 50 countries.

Elena Shaterova, chief commercial officer at 7777 gaming, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: “Partnering with Scientific Games represents a significant milestone for 7777 gaming, solidifying our position as a global leader in digital lottery solutions. Through this collaboration, we are poised to deliver unparalleled gaming experiences to players worldwide, driving innovation and growth in the lottery industry.”

Steve Hickson, VP of Digital Games at Scientific Games commented: “We are delighted to welcome yet another top-class lottery game studio to the SG Content Hub Partner Program. The addition of 7777 gaming and their fantastic games aligns perfectly with our goal to make a variety of digital lottery content available to existing and new Scientific Games customers. Our SG Content Hub Partner Program is developing at pace as we continue to provide our customers with frictionless access to the very best content in the industry.”

The SG Content Hub Partner Program offers a one-stop solution for accessing multiple iLottery game studios, seamlessly integrating with a lottery’s existing gaming systems and iLottery technology. It streamlines operations, simplifies tech integrations, and enhances data analytics to drive game development and iLottery portfolio management.

7777 gaming is renowned for its ability to deliver high-quality iLottery games tailored to the unique requirements of different lotteries. The company ensures that its game content meets stringent government regulations and operators’ expectations for customization. With custom-made lottery concepts, 7777 gaming guarantees enhanced player satisfaction and fosters a deeper sense of connection and loyalty to the brand.