7777 gaming partners with Relum

Press release.- Online casino game developer 7777 gaming has joined forces with Relum, a trusted casino engine, to deliver an unparalleled gaming experience to operators worldwide.

This collaboration enables 7777 gaming to bring its extensive portfolio of over 140 thrilling games to Relum’s network of esteemed operators across the globe. Through this integration, online casinos powered by Relum will gain instant access to 7777 gaming’s engaging and diverse selection of games, such as Cash 100, Barbarian, Candy Anyway, Sea of Treasure, Diamonds of Majesty, and Cash 20x. These immersive games promise an unparalleled gaming experience, combining cutting-edge technology with engaging narratives.

Relum, a trusted name in the industry, has rapidly ascended to a leading position by developing a state-of-the-art casino aggregation platform. The platform provides instant access to a vast array of games, boasting over 20,000 titles from more than 240 content providers through a single API integration and toolbox such as free rounds, jackpots, tournaments and partner success service to support player engagement and revenue growth opportunities.

Elena Shaterova, chief commercial officer at 7777 gaming, shared her enthusiasm about the partnership: “Our goal at 7777 gaming has always been to set new standards in the gaming industry. Collaborating with Relum allows us to showcase our commitment to innovation and excellence. We look forward to a successful partnership that will satisfy the players’ requirements for the next level of entertainment in any online casino.”

Ashot Sahakyan, chief operating officer at Relum said: “Relum is committed to providing our operators with the most diverse and engaging content available in the market. 7777 gaming’s portfolio perfectly aligns with our vision, and we are confident that this partnership will elevate the gaming experience for our clients and their players.”

This partnership exemplifies the commitment of both 7777 gaming and Relum to delivering top-tier gaming solutions and reinforces their positions as leaders in the online casino industry.