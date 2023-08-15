30+ game providers have already joined B.F.T.H. Arena Best FTN Game Awards

Already attracting plenty of participants, the B.F.T.H. Arena Best FTN Game Awards have gained a bunch of household names among its main nominees.

Press release.- Crafted to allow game creators, new talents, and seasoned experts to display their skills and help shape the future of the igaming industry, B.F.T.H Arena awards will provide an impressive prize pool of 3333000 FTN to elevate the global scale of the winning games. Also, BetConstruct has extended the application period and submissions are welcomed until November 30th.

Earlier this month, BetConstruct announced the four nominations: Best Online Casino Games, Best Bahamut Games, Best DECA Games and Best Game Design. A key requirement for participation is to infuse games with creativity and incorporate motifs from such products such as Mr. First, Akneye, Bahamut, or FTN.

Already gaining momentum, this event has garnered participation from an impressive array of industry giants, including Pragmatic Play, Evolution, Big Time Gaming, Amusnet Interactive, Playtech, Rubyplay, Fazi, Endorphina, BGaming, Spinomenal, Aviatrix, Habanero, Amigo, GameArt, PatePlay, KA Gaming, Kalamba Games, Onlyplay, Gaming Corps, Platipus, Caleta, G. Games, Lambda Gaming, Aspect Gaming, Spinmatic, 5Men, Turbo Games, Espresso Games, Urgent Games, Platin Gaming, MannaPlay, FilsGame, and SuperBingo.

This impressive lineup showcases the industry’s dedication to innovation and excellence. So, in response to high demand, BetConstruct has extended the application period for providers. Now, submissions are welcome from September 1st to November 30th. The winners will be announced at the Harmony event from December 12-15.

