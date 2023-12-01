2rbo Affiliates shortlisted for Best Newcomer at iGB Affiliate Awards 2024

2rbo Affiliates achieved acclaim as a Best Newcomer finalist at the iGB Affiliate Awards 2024, underscoring its rapid success since the 2023 launch.

Press release.- 2rbo Affiliates, a standout casino and sportsbook affiliate program, is thrilled to announce that it has been shortlisted for the Best Newcomer category at the iGB Affiliate Awards 2024. This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and strong partnerships that the team at 2rbo Affiliates has built since its launch in 2023.

Jonjo Walsh, Affiliate Manager at 2rbo Affiliates, said, “Being shortlisted for the Best Newcomer category is an incredible achievement for our team. We’ve put in a lot of effort, and built strong connections with our partners, and it’s gratifying to see recognition for all our hard work. A big thank you to everyone involved, and to iGB Affiliate for shortlisting us.”

2rbo Affiliates, launched in 2023, operates under four licenses (SGA, MGA, DE) and manages seven licensed brands. The company offers a range of pricing models, flexible commissions, and no negative carryover, providing a reliable return on affiliates’ efforts. A stellar ReferOn platform ensures easy and efficient affiliate management.

The iGB Affiliate Awards 2024 are part of the iGB Affiliate London 2024 event, designed to celebrate individuals and teams in affiliate marketing and iGaming. The awards will take place following the second day of iGB Affiliate London on 8 February 2024.