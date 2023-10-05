ReferOn signs partnership with 2rbo Affiliates

ReferOn provides tracking features that offer deep insights into the campaign data from affiliates.

Press release.- ReferOn, the state-of-the-art affiliate management system, partnered with 2rbo Affiliates (www.2rbo.com), a rising star in the affiliate marketing landscape. Under this cooperation, all seven 2rbo brands (and their SGA and DGA counterparts) – Betinia, YoYo Casino, CampoBet, Malina Casino, LightCasino, Cadabrus, and Zulabet – have been seamlessly integrated into the ReferOn platform.

ReferOn has already made a name for itself for its mastery in handling affiliate programs with great efficiency. The user-friendly interface can gather statistics from various brands under a singular “master” dashboard, ensuring agile management of performance metrics and commission allocations. Notably, ReferOn’s robust reward engine streamlines the reward management process for all clients.

Setting new benchmarks, ReferOn provides exceptional tracking features that offer deep insights into the campaign data from affiliates. This provides a bird’s-eye view of every tool employed by the affiliate, while also allowing administrative users to effortlessly manage payments and invoices across all accounts.

Standout features of the system include complete data transparency through widgets, filters, and multi-layered statistics. Users are set to gain from the sophisticated dashboards that synthesize this extensive data, with the ability to export detailed reports tailored to their specific needs.

David Harris, product manager at ReferOn, commented: “We’re thrilled to extend our platform to 2rbo Affiliates. Our vision aligns with theirs, and together, we believe we can redefine the standards of affiliate management. This shows as a great testament that yet another affiliate program has chosen ReferOn as their preferred affiliate platform.”

Jonjo Walsh, affiliate manager at 2rbo Affiliates, added: “The transition to ReferOn stands as a pivotal moment for 2rbo Affiliates. We’re looking forward to all the state-of-the-art functionalities it brings, ensuring our partners receive the best in affiliate management.”

