1xBet named “Innovator of the Year” at the International Gaming Awards

The International Gaming Awards is one of the world’s most prestigious awards in the field of betting and gambling.

Press release.- 1xBet has started 2023 with good news: the global betting company was recently named “Innovator of the Year” at the International Gaming Awards (IGA). The glittering awards ceremony took place on February 6 at the Savoy Hotel in London.

The International Gaming Awards are regarded as one of the most prestigious awards in the gambling and betting industry. As such, receiving such an award affirms the merits of 1xBet by the professional community and is a result of the team’s hard work throughout the year.

The company’s spokesperson, Alex Sommers, said: “We are very pleased with the win, as it reflects one of the most important values inherent in our company: the desire to create trends and not rest on our laurels is one of the reasons why 1xBet is a leader in such a competitive industry as gambling.

“Last year, as the top bookmaker, 1xBet brought many innovative betting products to the market and set the benchmark in the sports betting industry.

“The company also achieved a record financial performance and had its excellence recognised at the IGA awards, being shortlisted in 11 categories. Receiving the Innovator of the Year award is the best confirmation of our merits and proof of 1xBet’s progress.”

Among the key benefits highlighted in the company’s application for the nomination:

More than 3,000,000 users enjoy the daily online betting provided;

enjoy the daily online betting provided; Up to 25,000 events available every week from 182 sports and non-sports markets;

every week from 182 sports and non-sports markets; Availability of the company’s website and apps in 60 languages ;

; More than 16,000 events available for live betting each week;

for live betting each week; Live streaming of over 7,000 sporting events every week;

every week; A unique Multi-LIVE feature , allowing players to select multiple events to watch in a single window with the option to bet immediately;

, allowing players to select multiple events to watch in a single window with the option to bet immediately; High functionality of mobile applications equal to the web version of the site in terms of convenience and speed;

equal to the web version of the site in terms of convenience and speed; Availability of 130 payment methods , with which the player can be assured of convenient deposits and withdrawals;

, with which the player can be assured of convenient deposits and withdrawals; An ever-expanding loyalty programme with a maximum variety of bonuses and promotions to suit all tastes;

to suit all tastes; Prompt support service, which is available in 31 languages 24/7.

According to the company, all these advantages were appreciated by a reputable jury, which included high-level professionals. 1xBet stated: “Their expertise and credibility lend considerable weight to the IGA awards. That’s why 1xBet is proud to be a multiple International Gaming Awards winner.”

The bookmaker’s list of trophies includes awards for best sports betting platform and best live casino. It is worth noting that in addition to winning the Innovator of the Year award, 1xBet has also been named among the best in the industry in the following categories: