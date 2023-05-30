1xBet claims victory in 3 nominations of the prestigious SiGMA Awards Americas 2023

1xBet is nominated in three categories: “Bookmaker of the Year in Latin America”, “Marketing Campaign of the Year” and “Affiliate Program of the Year.”

Press release.- The success of the global betting company 1xBet was recognized in the categories: Bookmaker of the Year in Latin America, Marketing Campaign of the Year and Affiliate Program of the Year.

The winners will be determined by the authoritative jury, as well as voting on the award page. The results will be announced on June 14 in Sao Paulo at a special ceremony, which will be held as part of the SiGMA conference for regional business in Latin America.

“It is delightful to be among the best in several prestigious nominations. It’s an indicator that the company is moving in the right direction, and 1xBet’s efforts are appreciated not only by our clients but also by the professional community.

It is important for us to succeed in such a competitive market as Latin America. Many world-famous companies dream of being the best in this region, but even against the general background, 1xBet sets new quality standards. The award nominations reflect our achievements in attracting players, building cooperation with the largest sports brands and organizations, as well as creating attractive conditions for partners”, — said 1xBet representatives.

Over the past year in Latin America, the company has become a partner of many tournaments and top clubs in Brazil, Chile and Peru. 1xBet advertising can be seen at the football championships’ elite divisions matches. The brand has become the official partner of the Brazilian men’s and women’s volleyball championships and held many promotions dedicated to the Copa Libertadores. 1xBet ambassadors are world-famous MMA fighter Jose Aldo and Brazilian footballer Paulinho, the 2020 Olympic Games winner.