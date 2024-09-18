1xBet: “We actively promote a culture of responsible betting”

A 1xBet representative has shared its expectations for the SBC Summit, which will be held in Lisbon.

Interview.- Global betting company 1xBet will participate in the SBC Summit, one of the largest forums dedicated to the betting and gambling industry. From September 24 to 26, over 25,000 professionals and 450 speakers, including renowned figures such as Tony Hawk, Peter Schmeichel, Merab Dvalishvili, and Tim Berners-Lee, will gather at Portugal’s Feira International de Lisboa exhibition centre.

A 1xBet representative shared its expectations for the exhibition and spoke about the company’s high legal standards of operation and its commitment to responsible gaming principles. It also highlighted the unique business opportunities offered by the 1xBet Affiliate Program.

1xBet is set to participate in the SBC Summit. What can attendees look forward to from your involvement?

The SBC Summit is one of the year’s key events, and 1xBet is excited to participate as a Premium Sponsor. The team will make every effort to showcase our product at the highest level while discussing igaming industry prospects and sharing insights with peers. Visitors can easily find our booth C130, where they’ll have the chance to engage with top company executives and learn more about the lucrative business opportunities with 1xPartners.

Today, our business community connects over 100,000 affiliates worldwide, bringing 3 million users to the 1xBet platform monthly. Join us and become part of a thriving, successful team!

Given your participation in various events this year, what insights and conclusions can you share about the current state of the gaming industry based on your observations?

The sports betting and gambling industry is rapidly evolving—we’re seeing significant growth in player numbers and engagement. Various factors contribute to this trend, such as the annual increase in top-level football matches. Additionally, our team tirelessly works to ensure users have access to bets on all major events and tournaments.

With audience growth comes heightened competition, but 1xBet aims not just to respond to market changes but to set new standards. The integration of cutting-edge technologies and ongoing customer needs analysis enables us to maintain leadership positions.

What are the key features that distinguish 1xBet from other affiliate programs?

1xBet offers unique conditions not only for players but also for partners. Getting started with us is quite straightforward – a high percentage of registered users get converted into the first depositors.

We are proud of the recognition our work has received from the professional community. This is evidenced by our finalist position in the SBC Awards 2024 for Best Affiliate Program and our win in the Affiliate Company of the Year category at the International Gaming Awards 2024

How does 1xBet plan to adapt to the evolving advertising regulations and restrictions in Europe, and what opportunities do you see for enhancing operations and promoting responsible gambling?

We understand that changes in gambling advertising regulations in Europe are a natural process. 1xBet is prepared to adapt to new requirements and operate in full compliance with the law, as we do in other regions where we are present. The company holds an international operating license from Curaçao, which confirms our business’s reliability and transparency. Additionally, 1xBet is actively involved in initiatives to combat gambling addiction and other social issues, demonstrating our responsible approach to our work.

How does 1xBet support programs to combat gambling addiction and promote responsible play while ensuring a safe and enjoyable gaming environment for users?

We actively promote a culture of responsible betting and adhere to fair play rules. 1xBet grants access to betting only to adult players and ensures that responsible gaming principles are clear to clients and easily applicable in practice. The company believes that a mindful approach to betting and gambling is key to long-term success for both players and the industry as a whole. Every day, we create conditions to make gaming engaging and safe for our users’ mental health.